Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions' Tyrell Williams: Missing time with injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams did not practice Saturday due to a groin injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Williams is also evidently dealing with a dislocated pinky finger, but neither injury seems to be something that should keep the veteran wide receiver out for long. Breshad Perriman (hip) and Quintez Cephus (head) were also kept out of practice Saturday, so the Lions could simply be practicing caution with their pass-catching corps.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Tyrell Crosby: Chandler Jones Is 'A Stud'

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby wants outside linebacker Chandler Jones to join the organization. "I'm tired of blocking him in games, mans a stud," Crosby posted on social media Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, the veteran All-Pro has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals. Back in 2016, Arizona...
NFLYardbarker

Jamaal Williams and Jared Goff Embrace Lions Being Underdogs

Quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jamaal Williams have become accustomed to winning in the National Football League. Both Goff and Williams experienced a reasonable amount of success playing for their former teams in the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, respectively. Now, both are coming to an organization...
NFLYardbarker

Why WR Tyrell Williams Will Shine in Training Camp

Training camp kicks off Wednesday for the Detroit Lions at their Allen Park practice facility, with a variety of players needing to prove themselves in order to earn roster spots. One of the players that won't be fighting for a roster spot is veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams. While that...
NFLgoingfor2.com

2021 Player Outlook: Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

It is imperative heading into each draft, you have identified a few players that you believe will be a break-out candidate and an incredible value. With that in mind, I wanted to help you highlight a player who I think will be a perfect fit to any roster and could be a significant game-changer in your league this season.
NFLdetroitlions.com

Swift & Williams forming one-two punch in Lions backfield

Jamaal Williams likes the role he is expected to play in sharing time at running back with D'Andre Swift in the Detroit Lions' offense. He especially likes likes the possibility of an expanded workload. "It's a one-two punch," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "We're going to use those guys...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions defender mysteriously missing from Monday’s practice

The Detroit Lions resumed training camp on Monday and according to reports, one of their defensive players was missing from action. According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, CB Quinton Dunbar was nowhere to be seen during Monday’s practice in Allen Park. Dunbar, who was acquired during the offseason, was...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derrick Barnes injury allowing other Lions LBs to shine in his absence

With padded practices beginning, this will be the first look we get of full-speed contact from the new-look Detroit Lions. It will give us a sense of where some of these players are since the likes of two-hand touch football aren’t hindering them. There are quite a few areas people usually gravitate towards, either be the running game or the first taste of football for the rookies.
NFLdetroitlions.com

Williams, Lions wide receivers looking to show what they can do

One of the big question marks still surrounding the Detroit Lions' offense about a week into training camp is just how much playmaking and production they'll get from their mostly new receiving corps. Tyrell Williams missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, former first-round pick Breshad Perriman is...
NFLDetroit News

Lions receiver Tyrell Williams back on field day after dislocating finger

Allen Park — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell wants a team that exudes toughness and wide receiver Tyrell Williams demonstrated that by returning to practice one day after dislocating a finger on his left hand. When the Jared Goff pass hit Williams' hand on Tuesday, the receiver was convinced his...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Breshad Perriman: Misses practice Saturday

Perriman (hip) did not practice Saturday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Tyrell Williams (groin) and Quintez Cephus (head) also did not practice, so it could be as simple as the Lions choosing to play it safe with three of their top pass catchers. Perriman's lackluster training camp might be of bigger concern than any sort of lingering injury, although considering the 27-year-old's lengthy injury history, any sort of issue -- no matter how small -- is worth noting.
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Darius Jennings: Picked up by Lions

Jennings signed with the Lions on Monday. Jennings will join a crowed wide receiver room in Detroit and attempt to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster. He spent his previous three seasons in the league with Tennessee. The seventh-year pass catcher tallied two receptions for 17 yards the Titans in 2019.
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' P.J. Johnson: Lands in Detroit

Johnson signed with the Lions on Saturday. Johnson will attempt to make an impression at camp and earn a role providing depth on the Lions' defensive line. He drafted by the team in the seventh-round of the 2019 NFL Draft but was ultimately cut. He has bounced around several teams since, but has yet to suit up for a game.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Lions rookie RB Jermar Jefferson leaves practice with leg injury

Detroit Lions running back and seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson left Monday’s practice early with a leg injury and did not return. About halfway through practice, which was moved indoors after a thunderstorm rolled through Allen Park, Jefferson was working on a special teams drill. As part of the punt protection group, Jefferson had two players attack his side of the field. Jefferson got knocked over and both players spilled over him. When Jefferson got up, he had a significant limp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy