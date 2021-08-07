Lions' Tyrell Williams: Missing time with injury
Williams did not practice Saturday due to a groin injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Williams is also evidently dealing with a dislocated pinky finger, but neither injury seems to be something that should keep the veteran wide receiver out for long. Breshad Perriman (hip) and Quintez Cephus (head) were also kept out of practice Saturday, so the Lions could simply be practicing caution with their pass-catching corps.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0