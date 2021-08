As the Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA Finals, basketball fan Kendall Jenner showed some support for her man. Kendall Jenner, 25, knows who she’s rooting for during the NBA Finals! The model showed support for her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, as he plays an intense series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kendall went for a way back ’90s look as she sported a super oversized bomber jacket using the teams’ logos and colors. In the first photo, Kenny posted in front of a living room mirror as she showed off the jacket, and in the next, she held her arms out to show just how big it was.