Lamet (forearm) will throw a rehab inning at Low-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Lamet has been on the injured list for just over a month due to right forearm inflammation, but he's faced hitters across the last week and will now return to game action in the minors. The Padres have said that the right-hander will likely take on a bullpen role once he's reinstated from the 10-day IL, and his rehab stint will give the team an opportunity to see how effective he can be as a reliever.