It wasn’t that long ago that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson was considered to be “on the bubble” with the team — there were cap considerations and savings at play and Wilson has been relatively quiet since first arriving with the team and breaking out over the first half of the 2018 season. But it seems as though for many Wilson has been “out of sight and out of mind” — and he’s quickly gone to work in training camp to discard of any doubt of his qualifications for this offense and team in 2021.