Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Lynyrd Skynyrd out of Hall of Fame concert

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpkB0_0bKy8mJB00

CANTON, Ohio — (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:

Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with country artist Brad Paisley, with Jimmie Allen opening the show. But Medlocke's positive test forced the group's withdrawal.

In a statement through its publicist, Lynyrd Skynyrd said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

Allen has extended his set list to open the show. He also performs a duet with Paisley on current hit song “Freedom Was A Highway.”

___

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.

A four-time All-Pro who twice won Super Bowls, Polamalu had to wait an extra year to be inducted because of the pandemic.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
63K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Rickey Medlocke
Person
Brad Paisley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Gold Jacket Dinner#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Lynyrd Skynyrd postpones tour dates after Rickey Medlocke contracts COVID-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd has postponed four of their concerts because longtime guitarist Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. In a note to fans, the band says their shows in Canton, OH; Jackson, MI; Atlanta, GA and Cullman AL will no longer go forward. “Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition,” the note adds.
NFLPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: Eagles WR Harold Carmichael enters Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. Harold Carmichael, who dominated defensive backs with his 6-foot-8, 225-pound size and great hands, has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class. The Philadelphia Eagles star...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

The Latest: Falcons owner to sponsor Tagliabue fellowship

The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. The owner of the Atlanta Falcons is using the induction of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to sponsor a fellowship for a recent college graduate from a Historically Black College and University.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Lynyrd Skynyrd cancel US shows

Lynyrd Skynyrd have been forced to cancel and postpone some of their US shows, after guitarist Rickey Medlocke was diagnosed with COVID-19. Lynyrd Skynyrd's US shows have been axed, after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The Southern rock band, which was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Country Star Randy Travis Got In Trouble With The Law

Country music star Randy Travis is an icon in his field. His genre-defining debut album, "Storms of Life," is credited with bringing country music back to its roots and breaking ground for artists, including Clint Black, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks (via RandyTravis.com). The "On the Other Hand" artist recently announced the release of a remastered version of the album for its 35th anniversary, much to the delight of his fans. It went a long way in helping him win the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist, Top Male Vocalist, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year awards when it was originally released in 1986.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dierks Bentley Brings Daughter Evie on Stage To Sing 'Different for Girls'

Audience members attending Dierks Bentley's set during Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 10 got a sweet surprise when the country star brought his 12-year-old daughter Evie out on stage to join him in singing his hit "Different for Girls." Evie, who is Bentley's oldest child, held her own with her dad on stage, showing off her impressive voice and proving that talent runs in the family.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STYX's TOMMY SHAW: 'I Don't Lose Any Sleep' Over Not Being Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

STYX graces the cover of issue 27 of Rock Candy magazine in a 16-page extravaganza featuring interviews with all six members of the legendary band. And guitarist and vocalist Tommy Shaw doesn't pull any punches when addressing the thorny issue of the lack of recognition the multi-million selling band has received from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Despite being one of the most commercially successful acts of the '70s and '80s, thanks to hits such as "Come Sail Away", "Babe" and "The Best Of Times", STYX remains unheralded by the Cleveland institution.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1992, the single, “Love’s Got A Hold On You,” by Alan Jackson is released. Today in 1993, the Statler Brothers’ “Christmas Card” album was certified platinum. Today in 1993, Clint Black’s “No Time To Kill” album was released. Today in 1993, The Statler Brothers’ “The Best Of The...
MusicPopculture

Lynyrd Skynyrd Member Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

One member of Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on the mend after an emergency heart surgery. On Friday, the band revealed that Gary Rossington, the last living original member of the group, underwent the sudden procedure and was now "home resting and recovering" with the help of his family. "Our thoughts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy