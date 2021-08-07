Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Greene; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sullivan and northwestern Washington Counties through 315 PM EDT At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Gray, or 9 miles southwest of Kingsport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Colonial Heights, Telford, Fall Branch and Leesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH