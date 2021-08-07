Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Goalie Jon Kempin will try keep D.C. United rolling vs. CF Montreal

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

Amid their best stretch of the season, D.C. United will try to overcome the loss of their starting goalkeeper to injury when they host CF Montreal on Sunday. Bill Hamid sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of the club's win Wednesday at Columbus and will be sidelined for five to six weeks. D.C. United (7-7-3, 24 points) enter Sunday's match unbeaten in four straight and 3-1-2 in their past six.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hamid
Person
Jon Kempin
Person
Victor Wanyama
Person
Rudy Camacho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Atlanta United#D C United#Cf Montreal#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSNBC Sports

How to watch D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati

Coming off its first home win against the New York Red Bulls in four years, D.C. United travels to Ohio to play at FC Cincinnati's new stadium for the first time on Saturday. FC Cincinnati moved into their new soccer-specific TQL Stadium for the 2021 season, and will be extra motivated when United comes to town as they still have yet to nab that coveted first home win of the season. In 14 matches this season, Major League Soccer's fourth-newest expansion club has won just three times and has drawn another four.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Crew try to bounce back against visiting D.C. United

There are times when a quick turnaround is better than a slow burn, and for the Columbus Crew, a home match against D.C. United on Wednesday provides that opportunity. The Crew (6-4-6, 24 points) rolled into Yankee Stadium on Friday unbeaten in six games -- then got steamrolled 4-1 by New York City FC.
MLScolumbusunderground.com

Photos: Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United

A night to forget at Lower.com Field as mistakes all over handed Columbus Crew their first loss at the new place as the visiting D.C. United won 4-2 on Wednesday evening. During a first half that largely consisted of players falling to the ground and countless stoppages, it was ex-Crew hitman, Ola Kamara, who opened the scoring after a defensive hiccup from Aboubacar Keita left the D.C. forward with a clear path to his eighth goal of the season.
MLSchatsports.com

Massive Predictions: Crew vs. D.C. United

August soccer is here for the Columbus Crew and it begins against D.C. United on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field. The match will be the last one in the first half of the Major League Soccer season with the defending MLS Cup champions boasting a record of six wins, four losses and six draws. At home, the Black & Gold have yet to lose a match and have lost just once in Columbus since the start of the 2020 season.
MLSchatsports.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. D.C. United

It was another poor showing for the Columbus Crew. For the first time ever, the Black & Gold lost at Lower.com Field in a 4-2 defeat to D.C. United to conclude the first half of the Major League Soccer season. The first 45 minutes was a nightmare for the Crew...
MLScolumbuscrew.com

STARTING XI | Check out tonight's lineup vs. D.C. United

On May 8, Columbus Crew hosted D.C. United at Historic Crew Stadium. Midfielder Lucas Zelarayan opened the scoring for the Crew in the 20th minute with a direct free-kick goal. The Black & Gold added a second goal in the 63rd minute after D.C. United defender Frederic Brillant scored an own goal. After D.C. United forward Ola Kamara scored in the 82nd minute to half the deficit, the Crew added a third goal a minute later with another D.C. United own goal, this time from defender Tony Alfaro. The Crew recorded their first win of the 2021 regular season with their 3-1 victory over D.C. United.
MLSmassivereport.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. D.C. United

It happened again. The Columbus Crew dropped its second game in a row, this time at home, with an all-in-all lackluster performance. The Crew fell 4-2 to D.C. United on Wednesday night, making it consecutive games of conceding four goals. After a fairly bright start to the match, the Black...
MLSNBC Sports

How to watch: D.C. United vs. CF Montréal

At the halfway mark of the season, D.C. United (7-3-7, W-D-L) find themselves in playoff position. They climbed the Eastern Conference standings to sixth place with a 4-2 win at Columbus on Wednesday, leaving the Crew and their next opponent, CF Montréal, in their wake. The postseason is far from...
MLScolumbuscrew.com

RECAP | Molino, Zelarayan score, but late push comes up short vs. D.C. United

Kevin Molino scored his first goal with the Black & Gold while Lucas Zelarayan hammered home a rebound from Molino to bring the Columbus Crew back within one midway through the second half, but D.C. United secured their bag late with an insurance tally and pulled out a 4-2 road victory at Lower.com Field on Wednesday evening.
MLSchatsports.com

D.C. United vs. CF Montreal 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch MLS online

D.C. United has been climbing in the East tonight, and will be looking to get on a true winning streak tonight as they host CF Montreal. United is unbeaten in four games and is coming off of a strong mid-week win, but they’ve only been on one winning streak all year (which lasted just two games). The next step for the Black-and-Red is going on a more prolonged run, and they’ll be looking to do that against a Montreal side that they outplayed back in June in a 0-0 draw.
MLSESPN

D.C. United edge CF Montreal, maintain home success

D.C. United continued their recent stretch of home success with a 2-1 win against a depleted CF Montreal squad on Sunday. Behind goals from Andy Najar and Ola Kamara, D.C. won its fourth consecutive home game and improved its overall unbeaten run to five games. Montreal is winless in its...
MLSNBC Washington

See It: DC United's Andy Najar Scores First MLS Goal in Ten Years

See it: DC United's Najar scores first MLS goal since 2011 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Andy Najar began his professional career with DC United, spending three years with the club from 2010 to 2013. The 28-year-old then spent seven seasons with Belgium's Anderlecht and returned to MLS last year with LAFC.
MLSchatsports.com

D.C. United rallies to a 2-1 win over CF Montreal and a five-game unbeaten streak

D.C. United maintained its midseason march Sunday with a rare occurrence (a comeback victory), a flashback to 2011 (an Andy Najar goal) and two increasingly frequent events (an Ola Kamara goal and a Buzzard Point celebration). With those elements, a season that began with lingering questions and low expectations has...
MLSchatsports.com

D.C. United comes back for deserved 2-1 win over CF Montreal

D.C. United overcame an early bit of bad luck, coming back to claim a deserved 2-1 win over CF Montreal. Zachary Brault-Guillard’s mis-hit cross gave the visitors a lead, but Andy Najar’s first goal in just under a decade for United leveled the score before halftime, and Ola Kamara notched his tenth of the season early in the second half to give the Black-and-Red their second straight victory.
MLSNBC Sports

D.C. United Midseason Review: Hernán Losada soaring in 1st year

Coming in with low expectations and a new coach for the first time since November 2010, D.C. United's incredible start with Hernán Losada at the helm has checked all the boxes near the midpoint of the 2021 MLS season. Three points off second place in the Eastern Conference and a...
New York City, NYnewyorkredbulls.com

'No Excuses' In Dropped Match vs. D.C.

The New York Red Bulls know their performance against D.C. United wasn't good enough. "In the end, we did not create the chances we want," Head Coach Gerhard Struber said. "We did not have the right forward runnings in the right time. We were not ready enough to pick up points today, this is in the end, the answer. It is a bad feeling, we expect more and right now.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Inter Miami appreciate baby steps as they host CF Montreal

Inter Miami CF hope to build off their most recent match when they host CF Montreal on Saturday. Miami (2-8-3, nine points) ended a six-game losing streak on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union. It marked just the second time this season that Miami has earned points on its home pitch, where it has yet to win in seven matches (0-5-2).
Soccerswiowanewssource.com

Inter Miami CF faces Montreal in Eastern Conference play

CF Montreal (6-5-4) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-8-3) Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +106, Montreal +238, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference play. Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall a season ago...
MLSgoal.com

Wanyama’s CF Montreal lose to New England Revolution in MLS

The Kenya international was in action from start to finish as Wilfried Nancy’s men lost to Gustavo Bou's double. Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal recorded a 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution in Sunday’s Major League Soccer outing. A double from Argentine Gustavo Bou, in the 29th and 73rd minute, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy