2021 NBA Free Agency is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. PST on Monday, August 2nd. Since we are less than 36 hours away, it’s time for rumors to start swirling around like a tornado. And as the Lakers now have an attractive trio for free agents to join in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, expect a lot of names to be connected to the team. The most recent name is one we are familiar with, and that is former Lakers center, Dwight Howard.