How is James Franklin doing in 2021? Many fans will wait and see how the regular season plays out, beginning with Penn State’s season opener at Wisconsin. But we are already two-thirds of the way through the year and there is more to a football program than just wins and losses. Penn State’s 2022 class is ranked No. 1 in the nation by a few recruiting websites and the Lions’ 2021 team has been bolstered by some key transfer portal additions.