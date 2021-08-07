Cancel
Lynchburg, VA

Wyndhurst art gallery re-opening with new works after pandemic closure

By Shannon Kelly
Lynchburg News and Advance
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steven Francis Fine Art gallery in Wyndhurst reopened in July with new works featured. Owner and artist Steven Francis Coates, whose primary focus is street photography, is excited to start working fulltime running his gallery after dividing his energies for years between the Montana Plains bakeries he owned, and his photography and art gallery ventures as an artist. The transition marked a dream come true for the artist.

