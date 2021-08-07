Community theater group to present ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Schmeeckle Reserve

STEVENS POINT- Central Wisconsin Area Community Theater will present its first in-person event since February 2020: Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

The production will be held at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Schmeeckle Reserve Pankowski Friends Amphitheater.

Shakespeare’s imaginative comedy tells a story of four young lovers whose romances become entangled in magical mishaps as they learn what it means to be in love and in lust.

“William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a celebration of love and life!” director Susan Edgren said. “What better way to celebrate 2021 than to come out to Schmeeckle Park with your family and friends to laugh, cheer and dance!”

cwACT’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is the first of the “Schmeeckle Shakes” series of outside performances that cwACT will host at the newly renovated Schmeeckle Nature Center. Audience members will need to bring chairs or other items to sit on during the performance. Tickets are $8 for children and $12 for adults, and can be purchased online.