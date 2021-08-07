Cancel
Washington County, OR

WashCo recognizes Tualatin Valley Trail concept plan

By Kelcie Grega
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
The future regional trail is planned for the Aloha area, between Southwest 160th and 209th avenues.

Imagine a world where folks biking and walking in the Aloha area no longer have to deal with traffic.

It's a dream that has been on the community's mind for decades. Officials from Washington County and the Oregon Department of Transportation want to turn that vision into a reality with the planned Tualatin Valley Trail.

The future regional trail is planned for the Aloha area, between Southwest 160th and 209th avenues. As part of a larger system, officials say, it will connect Beaverton, Aloha, Hillsboro and the greater Portland area with the Oregon coast.

The trail will primarily benefit the Aloha-Reedville community, many of whom have expressed the desire to walk and bike safely in the area, according to county officials.

The 464-page concept plan , which outlines a vision for a "low-stress, safe and comfortable" regional trail, was formally acknowledged by the Washington County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 3. There is no set timeline for when construction will begin, but county planners intend to file an ordinance that amends Washington County's transportation system plan to include a Tualatin Valley Trail alignment within the next year, said county spokesperson Melissa De Lyser.

"Inclusion in the transportation system plan will make the segment of the TV Trail in unincorporated Washington County eligible for funding," she said.

Because the trail runs through multiple jurisdictions, the funding that comes in will likely be incremental, as will the actual construction, De Lyser added.

"We will be looking for strategic funding opportunities, which could include grants or Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program funding," said De Lyser, adding that private developers could help pay for portions of the trail as well.

Project managers used comments from more than 500 community members while developing a concept plan. They considered five different alignment options for the trail, including Southwest Johnson Street, Southwest Alexander Street, Highway 8 (signed locally as Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway), Southwest Shaw Street and Southwest Blanton Street.

The concept plan now recommends improvements along Blanton Street, and a long-term shared-use trail alignment along Shaw Street.

"For people walking and rolling, the TV Trail Concept Plan aims to design for all ages and abilities with physically separated sidewalks with landscape buffers (Southwest Blanton Street), a physically separated shared-use path (Southwest Shaw Street), context-sensitive pedestrian scale lighting, and improvements to existing pedestrian ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act," the concept plan states in part.

The TV Trail is just one part of a larger vision to eventually connect the Portland region to the coast through the Council Creek and Salmonberry trails.

Planning for this segment of TV Trail is centered on TV Highway from SE Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro, east through Aloha to SW 160th Avenue/SW Millikan Way in Beaverton, the concept plan reads in part. Connecting to near-by regional trails, including the Westside Trail, Beaverton Creek Trail and the Fanno Creek Trail, is an essential part in developing a comprehensive network of continuous trails within the region.

Project managers hope the TV Trail will serve as a link between the existing Westside Trail and the planned Reedville Trail through Aloha.

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

