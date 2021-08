At what milestone do we begin contextualizing the age of a game with "do you want to feel old?" If it's five years, well, do you? Because No Man's Sky launched five years ago today. The space exploration sim has celebrated its anniversary with a look back on all its prior major updates and expansions as well as a tiny peek into the future. If for some reason you thought that Hello Games were done doing major updates to their procedural universe, you thought wrong. The next update is called Frontiers and is coming sometime soon.