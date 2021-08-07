Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What Makes Andrew Zimmern's Walking Taco Recipe So Unique

By Karen Hart
mashed.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you are Andrew Zimmern, you can make pretty much anything you want because you are simply that good when it comes to the culinary arts. The James Beard Award winning personality has shown us how to make the most delicious clam in the world, that we all giggle over in the process. Zimmern has shared tips and tricks of the trade, including his secret ingredient for making a savory vinaigrette. But sometimes even celebrity chefs get a hankering for sweet, savory, secretly coveted junk food — and the host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" is no different.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
Person
Andrew Zimmern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#The Walking#Celebrity Chefs#Food Drink#The James Beard Award#Travel Channel#Fritos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Is Turning Heads With His 'Genius' Summer Lunch Idea

It should come as no surprise when Gordon Ramsay comes up with a "genius" idea, as one Instagram fan called his latest summer lunch proposition. After all, the Scottish-born former soccer player made a name for himself in the elite London restaurant world in the early 1990s as a chef at Aubergine. Since then, the famous star of "Hell's Kitchen" has earned two and three Michelin stars (for Aubergine and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, respectively). The "Uncharted" host has also gone on to prove his business acumen by opening restaurants around the world, from Las Vegas to Singapore and Qatar (via Biography).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri Approves Of This TikTok Food Theory

TikTok has taken the food world by storm, with all sorts of food trends popping up in 2020 — pancake cereal, anyone? In fact, when TikTok published its "Year on TikTok: Top 100" for 2020, it included "Such a Snack: Top food recipes, trends, and hacks" as a category, which goes to just how popular food-related TikToks have become.
Recipesacidrefluxdiettips.org

COMPANY CHICKEN CASSEROLE

Chicken casseroles are my favorite, whenever I come across a new recipe, I try it right away! This is the latest one I’ve tried and it’s delicious. Not only does this Company Chicken Casserole taste great, it’s easy to make. We’re talking about simple, easy-to-get ingredients here, people. And the best part is how little time it requires (45 minutes max).
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Pineapple Delight

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Pineapple Delight is a light and fluffy, easy-to-make, no-bake dessert that tastes refreshingly cool when you crave a taste of vacation. This recipe combines 8 simple ingredients into one sweet, creamy, cold treat that layers a pineapple-filled whipped topping over cream cheese and Greek yogurt filling, all resting delicately upon a buttery cookie crust.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Watch This Iron Chef Turns Taco Bell Into a Gourmet Meal

Known for his appearances on Top Chef and intense battles on the Food Network‘s Iron Chef America, Susur Lee has made a name for himself with his eclectic culinary style is described as “fusion cuisine.” Serving as the manager of Susur Lee Restaurant Group, the Canadian chef also enjoys taking part in the videos of his Youtuber sons Kai, Levi, and Jet Bent-Lee. Most recently a video series launched by son Jet Bent-Lee which sees Susur reimagine familiar fast food into gourmet meals has taken off on TikTok.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Simple Coca-Cola Cake

This Coca-Cola cake is probably the easiest and most delicious quick dessert ever! So simple and so creamy! You will need around 40 minutes to make it and taste it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ cups granulated sugar. 12 ounces (1...
Food & DrinksThrillist

A New Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream Is Dividing the Internet

Nothing says childhood quite like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. For lots of people, that neon orange color transports them to a simpler time marked by bowls upon bowls of cartoon character-shaped pasta coated in cheese. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a Brooklyn-based creamery, is capitalizing on that nostalgia with its latest collaboration: A limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream.
Recipesfox10phoenix.com

Recipe: Syleste Rodriguez’s crunchy tacos

Cook the ground beef (or whatever meat you prefer). Then, heat oil in a large pan over low to medium heat and add tortillas. Fold the meat into your lightly cooked tortillas making a taco shape. Flip the entire taco to cook the other side. Then, add your toppings and enjoy! Happy Taco Tuesday, friends!
Recipestwopeasandtheirpod.com

Chicken Pasta Salad

Pasta salads are on repeat at our house during the summertime. They are easy and always so good!. My boys all-time favorite pasta salad recipe is this Chicken Pasta Salad. They request it often and I don’t mind making it because they eat it up and even enjoy the leftovers. It is a great salad to keep in the fridge for easy meals!
Recipesagardenforthehouse.com

1950s Sweet Cream Cake

If you’ve never tasted Sweet Cream Cake, please take note: It’s delicious! I found the recipe in the “Betty Crocker’s Picture Cookbook” that was originally published in 1950. The cake is blessed with a light, fluffy crumb and an irresistible vanilla perfume. It’s an easy cake to make even for first-time bakers. You can mix the batter by hand (as most folks did in the early 1950s) or by machine as you please. Here’s the video how-to and printable recipe:
Recipesjacksonvillemag.com

July Recipe: Tacos de Cecina

8 limes (2 limes for marinade, 4 for serving, 2 for arbol salsa) In a non-reacting pan, sprinkle the ribeye liberally with kosher salt on both sides. Squeeze the juice of two limes on both sides of the meat and marinate for at least two hours, preferably overnight. In a...
RecipesPosted by
KISS 106

What’s Cookin’?: How to Make a Delicious Garden Patch Salad [Recipe]

Each Monday here on WBKR, we share a What's Cookin'? recipe. We created this segment years ago with the idea of giving you fun recipes that you can try at home. Our guest the fourth Monday of each month is Kelly Bland. Kelly works for the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office and specializes in recipes that can and will feed the entire family or a cost that is incredibly affordable. You can count on her recipes to be healthy and economical.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Makes Top Chef Hosea Rosenberg's Black Forest Cake Unique

Step into any bakery or open any dessert cookbook, and you'll likely be overwhelmed by the endless options of cake flavors. There are the basics: chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, and even Funfetti. Then there are unique cakes with interesting flavors such as German chocolate, pineapple upside-down, and angel food cake. No matter what flavor combination satisfies your sweet tooth, chances are there's a decadent dessert out there to tickle your taste buds.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

20-Minute Chimichurri Tacos Recipe

Let's be honest: Any day of the week is a solid time to enjoy some tacos. Adding chimichurri into the mix, though, will completely transform the tacos you usually whip up into little explosions of fresh, savory goodness. Delicious little pockets that require absolutely no utensils and you can fill up with a whole meal's worth of ingredients? We are totally here for it! An even bigger benefit of this recipe is that it takes just 20 minutes to pull together, bringing a scrumptious meal from the kitchen to the dinner table in basically no time at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Andrew Zimmern's All-Time Favorite Hot Sauce

Andrew Zimmern, host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods," definitely doesn't shy away from the strange and unusual. Seriously, the James Beard Award-winning chef has noshed down on fuzzy tarantulas, balut, horse rectum, and the list goes on. Zimmern's palate is either more sophisticated than everyone else's or his taste buds are just always up for a challenge. He can definitely stomach less appealing foods than the rest of us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy