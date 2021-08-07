What Makes Andrew Zimmern's Walking Taco Recipe So Unique

When you are Andrew Zimmern, you can make pretty much anything you want because you are simply that good when it comes to the culinary arts. The James Beard Award winning personality has shown us how to make the most delicious clam in the world, that we all giggle over in the process. Zimmern has shared tips and tricks of the trade, including his secret ingredient for making a savory vinaigrette. But sometimes even celebrity chefs get a hankering for sweet, savory, secretly coveted junk food — and the host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" is no different.