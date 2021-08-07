Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tokyo Olympics

Sleepless Nights, Hotel Room Sprints, So Much 7-Eleven: What It's Like to Cover the Tokyo Olympics

By Sean Gregory/Tokyo
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k24an_0bKy2oiX00

Was it really going to come to this? One day during the 14-day “soft” quarantine all Olympic reporters in Tokyo reporters had to observe—don’t ask me which day, it’s all a blur—I was going more than a little stir-crazy planted in a hotel-room chair, filing a story .

Under the regulations, I could only leave the room to travel to an Olympic venue to cover an event or to the press center. I could also go to a local convenience store—in my case, 7-Eleven—for 15 minutes to grab snacks or a pre-packaged meal. No walks around the vibrant Shinjuku neighborhood in which our accommodations were located. No daily run. No leisurely fresh air stroll.

I had been in Tokyo for a week at this point, sleeping a lot less than I should, bouncing around to not always convenient venues, writing and reporting stories often within the confines of four walls. I could only engage with one of the world’s greatest cities through the windows of a media bus or media-designated taxi (no public transportation allowed during quarantine). And now, on day whatever of quarantine, I had finally arrived at the foggy moment where my brain was struggling to type another word.

Then I came to a realization: I really, really need to move.

Truth be told, I’m no fitness nut. But as I’ve advanced in age, the head-clearing benefits of a neighborhood jog have only seemed to increase. But going outside was against the rules. So I did the next best thing. Or, really, the only thing. I stepped out of my room and started sprinting up and down the narrow hallways, making like a much, much slower Elaine Thompson-Herah . If one of the other guests had opened their door that afternoon while I was running by, I would have been sent flying like a discus off the ceiling.

Tokyo’s pandemic rules that worked—and didn’t

At every Olympics, journalists gripe about the logistics—the buses aren’t running on time, the venues are too spread out, the food at the track and field snack bar is atrocious. It’s practically a sport in itself. And no doubt, in the eight Olympics I’ve covered for TIME since Athens 2004, the Tokyo Games were the most difficult to maneuver.

Reporting on the Olympics is always a privilege and an adrenaline rush. These Games have been no different, even though the Olympics unfolded under a state of emergency in Tokyo, where COVID-19 cases are hitting all-time highs. If attending to those covering the Olympics wasn’t top-of-mind for organizers trying to operate without unleashing a potentially horrific public health emergency , that’s as it should be.

Sure, some of the rules didn’t make a ton of sense. As my colleague Alice Park, a health reporter when she’s not covering swimming and gymnastics , has detailed , a few of the practices here fly in the face of smart public health policy. Media are packed onto stale-air buses for the ride to the press center, we have to hold our unmasked faces up against scanners (one reporter after the other, potentially sharing respiratory droplets), and we conduct athlete interviews at indoor “mixed zones,” where athletes and media weren’t always spread out.

READ MORE: Everyone Knew Tokyo Would Be One of the Hottest Olympics Ever. It’s Taking A Brutal Toll

And the rigidity of the rules took some getting used to. I realized I left an umbrella on a media bus the other day, just as it was driving away from us at the main Media Transport Mall. As I took off across the lot to retrieve it, a couple of volunteers nearly gang-tackled me, as if I were long-jumping over security at JFK. (An understanding worker eventually accompanied me across the lot, the driver on my bus was out taking a break. I gave the worker my phone number, so he could give me a shout when the driver came back. He agreed. I’m still waiting for that call.)

In some “mixed-zones” where athletes and reporters can talk, from a social distance, media needed to secure a ticket to access the area. The sensible goal: limit tickets to limit crowding in a pandemic.

But as I approached a nearly empty mixed zone at men’s park skateboarding—the scorching heat surely dampened the enthusiasm—I figured I didn’t really need a ticket. A staffer handed me one anyway. I took two steps. Another worker collected it.

Wait, what? Why?

Thank heaven for 7-Eleven

Oddities aside, the biggest daily stresses—on this reporter, at least—involved transportation and food. Tokyo organizers cut back on the usual media bus service at these Games; again, with no fans here to fill the coffers, and additional money devoted to COVID-19 countermeasures, this was an understandable budget slash. Public transit is usually the best way to navigate a dense city. But it was off-limits to journalists during our first 14 days in the country. So we often had to rely on calling a phone number to reserve a taxi, navigating a language barrier, and hoping the driver would show up. When covering late-night games far outside central Tokyo, the fear of being stranded with no way to get home was real.

Eating well was its own challenge during the quarantine period. Tokyo’s 24-hour convenience stores are rightly beloved and offer far more options than their U.S. counterparts, but no one wants to subsist on them for two weeks when you’re in one of the world’s gastronomic capitals. Following far too many consecutive nights standing under 7-Eleven’s bright white lights at 2 a.m., choosing between Nissin Big Cup Noddle and pre-packaged spaghetti as a Muzak version of “Under the Sea” loops, myopia sets in. Hence sprinting up and down the hotel hallway to stay sane.

READ MORE: The Women Showed Up.’ Team USA’s Relay Super Team Makes More Olympic History for Allyson Felix

All in all, however, the Olympic positives always outweigh the downsides, even under these extraordinary circumstances. That spaghetti never failed to do the trick and kept me from going to bed hungry. The volunteers and workers who refused to bend illogical rules were just carrying out and instructions and doing their jobs. We’ve all been there.

The people of Tokyo could not have been friendlier and more helpful in a pinch. To the Tokyo police officer at 3×3 basketball who accepted my desperate request to take my cell phone and speak Japanese for 10 minutes to a lost taxi driver, guiding him to the correct pickup point, and even accompanying me there, thank you. Your kindness made the difference between a 1:30 a.m. hotel (and 7-Eleven) arrival and a 3:30 a.m. hotel (and 7-Eleven) arrival through a convoluted bus route; at the Olympics, every hour of rest counts.

Olympic quarantine lifts

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, I saw the magic word on the health-reporting app media had to download before arriving here: “Cleared.”

Quarantine was up, so we could now move somewhat freely, though obviously masked and distanced, even for those of us who are fully vaccinated. I could finally navigate Tokyo’s subway system; despite a map that’s downright daunting, and eat a restorative meal at one of the Shinjuku restaurants I had been jealously eyeing.

And I could go for a run. Early on the morning of clearance, I bounced out of the hotel and jogged down to the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, a green oasis I’ve been counting on since we booked the place in early 2019, a year before the pandemic struck. It didn’t open until 9 a.m. But just running along the adjacent road, ingesting the aroma of actual trees, was restorative.

Air. Freedom. No threat of Room 808 knocking me into oblivion during a crazed indoor sprint, ending my Games early.

It makes all the difference.

Read more about the Tokyo Olympics:

Comments / 0

TIME

TIME

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Summer Olympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
LifestyleNew York Post

Hotel in Tokyo apologizes for ‘Japanese only’ elevator

A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”. The host city of the 2020 Olympics is preparing for its first onslaught of international tourists since the pandemic, which pushed last year’s games back by one year. The...
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Hill

Black bear interrupts the Tokyo Olympics

A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima softball arena as the Tokyo Games began on Wednesday. it is reportedly still on the loose as Fukushima officials search for it. The security venue is using loud music and firecrackers to draw out the bear. A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Live from Tokyo lockdown! NBC Today show anchors share what it's like to be confined to their hotel as they cover 2020 Olympic games under strict Covid restrictions

NBC Today's star anchors have shared of their joy of being in Japan for the Olympics, despite Covid preventing them from roaming freely around Tokyo. Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin have been largely confined to their hotel which houses their fifth-floor balcony studio overlooking Tokyo Bay and the city's very own Statue of Liberty.
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Director of Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony dismissed

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed from his role as director of the team creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for making a Holocaust joke, the organizing committee said on Thursday. The decision came after a video surfaced of Kobayashi, a former...
Tokyo, JPKELOLAND TV

South Korea removes controversial banners at Olympic village

SEOUL, South Korea (Associated Press) — South Korea’s Olympic committee says it has removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo which referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan. It followed an intervention from the International Olympic Committee which saw them as provocative. In agreeing to take...
EconomyDesign Taxi

Toyota Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics Advertising, Will Skip Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have barely started, but they’ve already been hit with wave after wave of bad news. Not only have COVID-19 cases spiked in Japan, the Olympic Village itself has also seen athletes recently test positive for the virus. Now, one of the country’s most-known companies, Toyota Motors,...
Tokyo OlympicsKXAN

‘Anti-sex’ beds at Tokyo Olympics aren’t actually a thing

(KXAN) — Photos of beds intended for athletes in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are going viral on Monday, after the disposable cardboard bedding — meant to cut down on COVID-19 transmission — were alleged to discourage competitors from getting busy. Sign up for Olympics push alert notifications on the KXAN...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, one day from Olympics

New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo reached a six-month high. New cases surpassed last Thursday’s total by 671. At least 91 people affiliated with the Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far. New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo reached a six-month high the day before the delayed Olympic Games kick off...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: cases exceed 10,000 for the first time as PM eyes wider Covid restrictions

Japan surpassed 10,000 daily Covid infections for the first time on Thursday, leaving health officials in the country rattled as they battle to get the outbreak under control.Prime minister Yoshihide Suga said that the government will decide on Friday whether to declare regional states of emergency in response to calls from some prefectures amid the worsening situation.For a third day running, Tokyo reported a record number of daily Covid-19 infections: the host city for the Olympics recorded 3,865 new cases today, up from 3,177 on Wednesday, 2,848 on Tuesday, and 1,970 a week ago. Today’s numbers are almost double last...
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
CBS Miami

Despite Popularity, Tokyo’s Olympic Mascots Are Struggling To Stand Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mascot culture in Japan is serious business and the country loves the furry creatures that have a following worldwide, like Pikachu and old favorites Mario and Luigi. But even with their futuristic faces and rock star introduction, Tokyo’s Olympic mascots are struggling to stand out. Olympic organizers hope Miraitowa and Someity will help bring the summer games to life. Mascots have a long history at the Olympics. The first official one debuted nearly 50 years ago with Waldi the dachshund at the Munich games in Germany. But in Japan, the multitude of mascots do more than just promote events and brands,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy