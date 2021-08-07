Car Buying Mistakes That Can Cost You a Lot of Money in 2021

Buying a supercar is an idea that most of us believe is reserved for the wealthiest of car consumers, but there are plenty of options on the used car market that are surprisingly affordable. In fact, with the rising price of new cars, it isn’t uncommon to find new consumer cars in the same price range as you find some older used supercars, even in good, running condition. While there are some nuances to buying these affordable supercars, it isn’t an impossible task. There are a handful of entry-level supercars you can find for less than the price of many new cars — and, if you’re willing to put in a bit of wrench time, you can find them even cheaper in need of some TLC.