NBA Has Precedent to Cancel Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball Trades

The NBA's tampering rules when it comes to free agency are a bit of a joke. Everyone understands why there are rules in place to prevent teams from speaking to players who are under contract with other teams. But when everyone knows a certain player will be a free agent and cannot technically make contact with their agent because of the NBA's subjective moratorium, it gets a bit ridiculous. Competitive integrity and all that, but still.

The fact that every team in the league more or less ignores these rules has been an open "secret (if you could even call it that) for years now. Insiders will announce who plans to sign with what team literally seconds after the official start of free agency. This obviously is not because the players decided who to sign with in the matter of a tenth of a second, but because everyone ignores the tampering rules and speaks to potential suitors before the start of free agency. And if everyone is doing it, then nobody is at a competitive disadvantage!

The logic is somewhat shaky but nobody has really complained about it recently so nothing was changed. Last year, though, brought an unprecedented event for the modern NBA-- the league nixed a sign-and-trade agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings with Bogdan Bogdanovic as the centerpiece because they violated the tampering rules. It was quite a controversy when it happened but the ripple effects were minimal; the Bucks went on to win the NBA championship and Bogdanovich still left Sacramento, signing with Atlanta instead of Milwaukee.

But the precedent it sets creates a new series of events in motion. A series of events that could possibly change the landscape of the league if the NBA offices decide to apply that precedent wholesale. A series of events that could present rather significant problems for the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, as well as the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls, who are now under investigation by the league to see if they violated tampering rules in trading Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball, respectively.

So... they pretty obviously did tamper. Ball was the first deal announced by Shams Charania at nearly 6 p.m. ET on the dot last Monday, when free agency officially opened. Somewhat doubtful the Bulls and Pelicans were able to negotiate a deal for Ball's services (much less that Ball's agent was able to come to a quick agreement with Chicago) in less than one minute. Lowry's situation is similar. He was one of the earliest deals announced on Monday and there had been a lot of rumors surrounding the Heat's interest in the week leading up to free agency.

The question is why the NBA cares about this. They'll say they're worried about the integrity of free agency, that Ball and Lowry should have gone through the proper processes and waited until the start of the period in order to give other teams a fair shot at calling them with a sales pitch. But Lowry and Ball obviously wanted to go to Miami and Chicago (respectively) otherwise they would have tampered with other teams to end up there. The only thing that would change if everyone listened to the tampering rules was that Lowry would be a member of the Heat and Ball would be a Bull a few hours later than they were in this reality, if that.

What's significant here, though, is that by announcing an investigation the NBA is unlikely to give the teams a slap on the wrist. They could have done that behind closed doors. Instead, they announce to everyone what they're doing. And everyone knows the precedent they set last year.

Will the NBA make an example out of Pat Riley? That would be insane, wouldn't it? They've started down that path, though. There is precedent to cancel these sign-and-trades, which would be a pretty huge problem for everyone involved given five days of free agency have passed and any possible replacements are gone already.

This is bigger than a sign-and-trade between the Kings and Bucks, though. If the NBA voided the trades, they would royally piss off four of their teams and owners, including two in the most popular basketball markets in America. And Pat Riley, as previously mentioned, who does not seem a man to forgive and forget. They'd also risk the wrath of LaVar Ball, which is not something to actually be worried about but cannot be discounted because anyone who underestimates how much noise that man can make is doing so at their own risk.

This will probably be a big show of an investigation, a warning to teams in the future to not be so blatant when it comes to sign-and-trades. It will likely result in a substantial monetary fine for everyone involved, maybe a docking of draft picks at worst. Lowry will still be in Miami next season; same with Ball in Chicago. But they could void the trades entirely. That's what makes this all worth watching.