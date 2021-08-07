Cancel
Tom Daley Showed Off The Adorable Cardigan He Knit During The Olympics

Cover picture for the articleIf Tom Daley knitting in the stands wasn’t the cutest thing ever, what he was actually knitting is even more adorable. ICYMI, the British diver and Olympic gold medalist was spotted knitting while sitting in the bleachers during the Olympic games, and now fans got a look at one of his gorg end products. Yep, Tom Daley knit an Olympics cardigan during the games, and it shows off just how multi-talented the diver is.

