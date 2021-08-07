Podcast – Episode 10: Writer, Director & Master Of Horror Mick Garris

The fan base for Stephen King has been well fed, but ultimately dissatisfied of late with misfires on Paramount+ (“The Stand”) and Apple TV+ (“Lisey’s Story”). Looking for an adaptation that might provide the same chills and thrills that King’s written word does so effectively might lead fans to Epix’s “Chapelwaite,” based on King’s short story prequel to “Salem’s Lot” titled “Jerusalem’s Lot” (included in his first short story collection “Night Shift”), but the streak will not be broken. Once again, King’s world-building and creative plotting sag in filmed form with yet another mini-series that seems to have no idea how long it should be. The people of Preacher’s Corners speak of a plague, but the real sickness in television lately has been multi-episode stories that can’t support their thin narratives, stretched to meet an episode count instead of richly filling each hour. The questionable effort to extend a short story to 10 episodes backfires here, turning this narrative into a slog, a journey that’s hampered even further by ineffective performances from two tragically miscast leads.