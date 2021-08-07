Cancel
Podcast – Episode 10: Writer, Director & Master Of Horror Mick Garris

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Mick Garris has ticked nearly every creative box there is in the industry. From his career beginnings working in the Star Wars production office through to his work on Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories to his many Stephen King adaptations including the smash mini-series The Stand and The Shining. He’s also the creator of the ground-breaking Masters of Horror television series and the host of the brilliant podcast, Post Mortem.

