Special Weather Statement issued for Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clearfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Clearfield County through 330 PM EDT At 254 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Hyde, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clearfield, Woodland, Curwensville, Plymptonville and Clearfield-Lawrence Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH