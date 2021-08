With the news that Miami Dolphins Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach George Godsey was sent home and placed on the COVID-19 list for contracting with COVID, the Dolphins have placed tight ends Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, and Cethan Carter on the COVID list at this time as well. Godsey was vaccinated and still came down with COVID. Per reports Mike Gesicki is believed to be vaccinated. Adam Shaheen per his social media posts most likely is not vaccinated as he has taken a strong anti-vax stance. Shaheen has shown support to videos and other athletes’ postings who refuse to get vaccinated. Although to be clear Shaheen’s vaccination status is not confirmed at the time of this report. No word on Cethan Carter’s vaccination status.