Library Friends continue concert series

The Friends of the Canby Public Library will hold its next summer concert beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Wait Park. The Rose City Brass Quintet will be on stage Aug. 19, followed by Brad Creel & the Reel Deal on Sept. 2.

Bring a blanket or chair to sit on the grass

Slice gets ready to hit stage

Canby's Slice of Summer music series returns to the Wait Park gazebo from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, when Ellen Whyte hits the stage.

There will be food and beverage vendors at the park, and spectators are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit in the grass.

The finale of this year's Slice will be on Aug. 29 when the Jesse James Band hits the stage.

Timbers' supporters ready for Seattle

The Portland Timbers supporter group, the Clackamas County Frogmen, which recently formed in Canby, will meet Sunday, Aug. 15, for the rivalry match with the Seattle Sounders.

The group meets on game days at the FOB Taproom in Canby. Game time for the Sounders match is 5:30 p.m.

Aquatic District holds board meeting

The Molalla Aquatic District's board meeting will take place in-person at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Molalla Aquatic Center. It also will be available online via Google Meet. Join the online meeting by going to the event page at molallaaquaticcenter.com.

At the meeting, the board will swear in reelected board members, elect board officers, appoint a board secretary and treasurer, reestablish board committees, conduct a financial review and discuss a board vacancy.

The meeting is open to the public.

Annual street dance returns to downtown Canby

Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in downtown Canby. The event will feature musical guests, a game truck, food and beverage vendors and activities for children.

The Big Night Out Street Dance is the annual kickoff for Canby's Big Weekend activities. This year's event will see its footprint downtown grow a bit as the event continues to prosper.