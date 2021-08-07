Best MX9 Loadout in CoD Mobile Season 6

Prime Gaming is offering a huge deal, giving subscribers free access to Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V. Both games will be free from August 4th until October 1st. Available today through August 4 – Battlefield 1 takes players across multiple and varied locations in a bid to fight through immersive battles. From tight urban fights in a besieged French city, to big open spaces in the Italian Alps and frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia, prime members can discover a world at war through an adventure-filled campaign. In a true multiplayer sandbox experience, take to the skies and engage in high-octane dogfights through treacherous landscapes, or have a battleship obliterating the coast from the sea, and engage in some of the biggest battles ever seen as empires clash for supremacy.