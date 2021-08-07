Missing Boy In Aurora Returns Home

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert Saturday for a boy in Aurora. Police boy returned home Saturday at around noon.

Police say the boy was last seen near Cimarron Circle and 11th Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

At around 8 a.m., members of Aurora’s Emergency Response Team and investigators with the Crimes Against Children Unit responded to that area. Police also used drones to search from above.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson says she was in the area where he was found. She says he and his family are doing fine.

Police do not suspect there is any foul play.