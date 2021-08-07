Cancel
Public Safety

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Is human compassion so hard for them?

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunther Hashida killed himself last week. We don't know why. At this writing, we don't even know how. What we do know is that Hashida, an 18-year veteran of the D.C. police force, is the fourth cop to die by his own hand after responding to the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. What we do know, having heard testimony from four of Hashida's colleagues last week before a House select committee, is that the cost of defending the Capitol was high, both in physical terms -- bones broken, eyes gouged, skin split -- and in emotional ones.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

