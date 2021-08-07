Cancel
Animaniacs Season 2 Will Bring New Episodes in November – /Film

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the Animaniacs triumphantly returned with an all-new season on Hulu. But before the animated revival even debuted, it had already received a second season order. So we’re happy to see the streaming service announcing that Animaniacs season 2 will be arriving this November, almost exactly one year after the show’s return in 2020.

Steven Spielberg
#Episodes#Thanksgiving#Hulu#Minerva Mink#Dot
