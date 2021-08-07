Cancel
Golf

Nelly Korda first to win gold, major in same year

Posted by 
Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Nelly Korda of the United States survived a double bogey and a bogey in her final round Saturday, shooting a 2-under-par 69 to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

After her bogey on No. 11 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, she made a birdie on the 13th and all pars from there. Her 17-under 267 was just enough to fend off Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who each fired 6-under 65s and to finish tied for second at 268.

Inami then needed just one playoff hole, a repeat of No. 18, to claim silver with a par, leaving Ko with the bronze medal.

Sister: Jessica Korda Reaching ‘Legend Status’

Korda, 23, is a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She earned her first career major championship in June, capturing the Women’s PGA Championship for her third victory of the year.

“This is just kind of like almost legend status as a golfer, period, male or female,” her sister, Jessica Korda, said. “It’s tough to win out here and she makes it look easy, but those girls are good. So for her to be doing what she’s doing, it’s insane to me. This is like total GOAT status to me. To win three times in a season, be world No. 1, going for gold.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3wkM_0bKxyG0r00
Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Korda finished tied for 15th after shooting a 64 in the final round.

Inami put on a charge to contend down the stretch, making five birdies in six-hole span on the back nine, although she lost a chance to catch Korda when she settled for a bogey on No. 18. Inami finished her fourth round with nine birdies and three bogeys.

Ko also ended her final round with nine birdies and three bogeys, although her run of birdies came on her front nine, when she birdied Nos. 2-5 and then No. 8.

She had bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11, and then after birdies on Nos. 13-15, she went bogey-birdie on No. 16 and No. 17 before finishing with a par.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
