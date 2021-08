If you’re reading this, chances are you were a child watching TV sometime between the mid-’80s and early-’00s, and what a glorious time for television that was. From Saturday morning cartoons to the introduction of kid-centric networks, we Millennials had more TV than we knew what to do with... LOL, kidding. We knew what to do with it: we watched the hell out of every. last. show. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best nostalgic kids’ shows to watch with your little one. Because there are lots of good reasons to have kids, but one of the very best reasons to nurture the next generation is to use them as an excuse to re-watch all your favorite childhood TV shows... erm... we mean... introduce them to the shows you loved as a child!