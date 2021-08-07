Cancel
Watch: Highlight plays from Saturday's Dolphins practice

By Kyle Crabbs
 2 days ago
After a day off on Thursday and a low-intensity walkthrough on Friday, the Dolphins were back in action with an intense padded practice on Saturday — featuring plenty of highlights and even a pseudo-scrimmage setting that got the team into some of the functions of game day. Perhaps one of the biggest highlights on Saturday wasn’t a play by anyone in particular, but rather the return of disgruntled cornerback Xavien Howard to practice after missing most of the last week with a “minor” ankle injury.

Howard’s ongoing status with the team will be a prevalent storyline. But it wasn’t the only storyline on Saturday. The Dolphins were back at it with their aggressive passing attack down the field — and the social media team was kind enough to share some of the highlights onto your timeline.

Here are the best plays from camp, as shared by the Dolphins’ social team.

Chunk plays aplenty yet again for the Dolphins’ revamped passing attack! You love to see it. But even with the highlights of Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett airing it out — including the first big play for DeVante Parker in camp after he started on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, there were even more fireworks for fans in attendance. The reviews from media in attendance for WR Jaylen Waddle were glowing today and Waddle showed wonderful chemistry with his college teammate and quarterback in Tagovailoa.

The defense may have been gouged with big plays in camp today, but they weren’t held winless. Cornerback Byron Jones made an excellent play on a deep shot to Parker for a pass defensed, too.

Miami will get to measure their mettle against someone other than themselves next week when they make the trip to Chicago to face the Bears. But if the first two weeks of camp are any expectation, Miami should be expecting to continue pushing the ball with success in Chicago.

