Keith Ellison's new conviction review unit looking at Myon Burrell case
One of the first cases that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's new conviction review unit will consider is the high-profile murder conviction of Myon Burrell. The newly launched initiative — one of just seven in the country to operate statewide — is looking into Burrell's conviction for the 2002 fatal shooting of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was struck by a stray bullet. Burrell was 16 at the time and has maintained his innocence. Two other co-defendants were also charged and one of them later said he fired the weapon that struck Edwards.www.startribune.com
