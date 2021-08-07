Cancel
Keith Ellison's new conviction review unit looking at Myon Burrell case

By Stephen Montemayor
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first cases that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's new conviction review unit will consider is the high-profile murder conviction of Myon Burrell. The newly launched initiative — one of just seven in the country to operate statewide — is looking into Burrell's conviction for the 2002 fatal shooting of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was struck by a stray bullet. Burrell was 16 at the time and has maintained his innocence. Two other co-defendants were also charged and one of them later said he fired the weapon that struck Edwards.

