ROHRERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A local fire department held its annual car show on Saturday to raise funds to support their firefighters. Around 180 cars filled the lot of Rohrersville Station 8 for the annual car show hosted by the First Hose Company of Boonsboro. The funds raised will be used for general operating costs that include vehicle maintenance, personal protective equipment, and training for the firefighters. The funding will also be used to offset any costs that may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.