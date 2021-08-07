Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

At 38, Alves helps Brazil to soccer gold by beating Spain

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
Killeen Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Soccer's ultimate winner is still finding time to collect new titles. Dani Alves is an Olympic champion at 38. Draped in the Brazilian flag, the captain cherished the 43rd winners' medal of a career that shows no sign of winding down. All that's missing from the...

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Gil
Person
Jesus
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Neymar
Person
Dani Alves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Olympics#Ap#Brazilian#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
Soccerpunditarena.com

Dani Alves cements legacy as most decorated player in football

The Brazilian won an Olympic gold medal on Saturday. Dani Alves was part of the Brazilian team that won gold at the Olympics on Saturday, cementing his legacy as the most decorated player in football history. They defeated Spain in the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and Alves picking...
Soccergo955.com

Olympics-Soccer-Brazil’s evergreen Alves savours golden dream

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – Brazil captain Dani Alves said his dream had come true after winning an Olympic gold medal at the age of 38 with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain in Saturday’s final. Alves opted to play as an over-aged player in the Under-24 competition and had to...
SoccerESPN

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero out for 10 weeks in another setback to Camp Nou giants

Just days after Barcelona announced Lionel Messi would be leaving the club, new signing Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for at least 10 weeks. Aguero sustained a right calf injury in Sunday's training session, before Messi gave a farewell speech at the Camp Nou after Barca were unable to sign him to a new contract. Messi is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Director of Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony dismissed

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed from his role as director of the team creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for making a Holocaust joke, the organizing committee said on Thursday. The decision came after a video surfaced of Kobayashi, a former...
PetsTheHorse.com

Dressage Horses Arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Can horses fly? They can if they’re Olympic athletes!. And in a piece of history-making, 36 of them flew into Japan the night of July 14–the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area and is now welcoming a very different group of Olympic athletes.
Worldarcamax.com

Commentary: A new age of anger awaits India and Brazil

Two decades ago, a Goldman Sachs executive coined the label BRICs to describe four big emerging nations: Brazil, Russia, India and China. Rapid growth and expansion of the ranks of the wealthy in these countries vindicated the faith of investors. Their leaders started to hold annual summit meetings and even established their own development bank. They invited South Africa to become a member in 2011, conveniently completing the catchy acronym.
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
Tokyo Olympics13newsnow.com

Taboo in Tokyo, Olympians sport their ink

TOKYO, Japan — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics. In 2015, a Japanese tattoo artist was fined $1,400 USD for tattooing 3 customers without a medical license. But in 2020, it was overruled, and the Supreme Court acknowledged tattooing as an art form, rather than a medical procedure.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid positivity rates among travellers are 22 TIMES higher in some nations on the amber list compared to France (and almost 30% of all cases being spotted are from holidaymakers flying in from Spain and Portugal)

Covid positivity rates among travellers are 22 times higher for some nations on No10's amber list compared to France, MailOnline can reveal amid growing confusion over why ministers decided to place tougher quarantine rules on the nation. Anyone who arrives in Britain from across the Channel must still self-isolate for...
FIFAKTVZ

Brazil beats 10-woman Zambia to advance to soccer knockouts

Lushomo Mweemba was shown a red card just thirteen minutes into Zambia’s group stage match with Brazil and Andressa scored the opener six minutes later as Brazil booked a place in the knockout phase with a 1-0 win. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week. With the opening ceremonies days away, foreigners are arriving in droves despite the city's state of emergency prompted by surging COVID-19 cases. Visitors are under strict protective protocols that begin with testing 96 hours before their flights and will continue throughout their stays. Pisarenko's trek began in Buenos Aires, with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, en route to Japan. Masks were mandatory throughout, but some travelers took extra precautions. A few in Buenos Aires donned protective...

Comments / 0

Community Policy