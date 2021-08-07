London Gold Medalist Tyler Clary Recovering After Friday’s Open Heart Surgery

HURON — A 15-year-old shouldn’t have to worry about a life-threatening illness, yet that’s exactly where Malena Fantozzi found herself in January. A heart condition that cropped up when she was in the seventh grade had taken a turn for the worse and her doctors decided it was time to operate and fix the mitral valve in her heart that was causing the problem. Just more than a month after that Jan. 4 appointment, the Huron sophomore was in an operating room at the Cleveland Clinic being prepped for open-heart surgery.