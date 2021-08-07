London Gold Medalist Tyler Clary Recovering After Friday’s Open Heart Surgery
According to stories posted on his Instagram page, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler Clary is recovering after undergoing open heart surgery yesterday. Clary informed his fans and followers about the surgery earlier this week, explaining that doctors had discovered that he had a “leaky aortic valve” that was only discovered last October. While serious, the valve didn’t prevent him from being an elite swimmer, including capturing a gold medal in the 200 back at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.swimswam.com
Comments / 0