Aiken Standard

Aiken development panel wants $10M to buy downtown land, work with developers

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
Buy Now Aiken Economic Development Director Tim O'Briant speaks with City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh at an Aiken Municipal Development Commission meeting earlier this year. (Colin Demarest/Staff). Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Building upon months of groundwork and analysis, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission is poised to “obtain control over a significant” swath of blighted property in the city’s downtown region, documents show, in an effort to mollify investors wary of the area’s patchwork parcels and ownership.

But to do so – to begin buying land that developers have shown interest in, to intervene, middleman and parlay in the name of economic development – the local panel needs money. So an ask was made.

In a letter to Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon last month, the commission’s chairman, Keith Wood, requested “that Aiken City Council make a sum of $10M available to the AMDC so that we may proceed with the important objective of securing a significant and meaningful portion of the Parkway District suffering from disuse and deterioration.”

(Haley Dixon/Staff) Staff illustration by Haley Dixon

There is “significant interest from the development community,” Wood wrote to the mayor, “and significant investment must be on the near-term horizon” if the city and the AMDC are to successfully pursue “targeted properties in the Parkway District,” an area generally bounded by Morgan and Beaufort streets and Hampton and Park avenues.

Specifically, pockets of housing and mixed-use developments are being considered – something like the plans to rejuvenate the Aiken County farmers market corridor, including the Jackson Petroleum brownfield. Light industrial properties are likely on the hit list. Wood predicted tens of millions of dollars in private investment are waiting in the wings.

On Monday, City Council is scheduled to consider fulfilling the commission’s request; an agenda shows council will preliminarily review issuing $10 million in bonds or bond anticipation notes. Such a funding mechanism can be formally protested by the public.

Tim O’Briant, the city’s development director, in a memo to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh this month said the millions of dollars would defray the costs of “assembling, acquiring, and improving real estate in the downtown area of the city, and to include site preparation and infrastructure.”

And it is the belief of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission that “any property acquisitions will return the investment many times over, grow Aiken County and City tax revenues and keep the vibrancy of essence of our Parkway District area intact,” Bedenbaugh wrote in a separate memo to City Council members.

City staff has recommended moving forward with the funding, documents show.

If the money is appropriated and things go as smoothly as hoped, development projects could be on the board by the end of the year, city officials suggested.

City Council created the Aiken Municipal Development Commission in 2019. The commission has been described as a catalyst – a body with standalone powers that can fast-track proposals, work with businesspeople and developers, and battle blight citywide.

City Council meets Monday night at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. City Council meetings are also livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
