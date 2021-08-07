Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

This New Dating App Used My Zodiac Sign to Find Matches, and Now I'm Starry Eyed

By Lauren Harano
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some say finding love is based on the law of attraction. Others say it depends on where you are. But those who believe in astrology know that it's written in the stars. As for me, I was unsure about it all. I've recently had a newfound interest in my zodiac sign, and while I've always found horoscopes interesting, I never thought much about it playing a role in my love life. That is, until I heard about a brand-new app called Stars Align, which uses an astrology-based algorithm to match people with their potential partners. Intrigued, I decided to download it and see what was written in the stars for my love life.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Zodiac#Apps#Friendship#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Chiron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Trust me, you’ve never seen anything on TV as weird as this new Netflix dating show

Oh boy, the Manifest people are going to absolutely despise this news. The specific piece of streaming news I’m referring to is the imminent debut of Sexy Beasts, a new Netflix series coming to the streaming platform next week (on July 21). It’s a reality dating show, something that we absolutely didn’t need another version of. But as the title suggests, there’s also an exceedingly strange twist to this one. Yep, it’s that second word. Everyone on this show will be, wait for it, dressed up mostly as “beasts.” You know — so the young lady can ignore the fact that...
LifestyleThought Catalog

These Are The Most Confident Zodiac Signs

Leos know their worth, no question about it. While they still want validation from others, it’s not a desperate plea. They don’t need someone to tell them they are doing well to know it for themselves. They will put in the work, socialize, and spend their time to get to the places they want to go, and they feel strongly enough that they have what it takes to get them there.
RelationshipsWashington Post

Date Lab: They’re already friends. How were we supposed to know?

Here at Date Lab, we understand that many daters turn to us because this city is starting to feel too small. So, you trust us to introduce you to someone you’d never have met on your own. And most of the time — like, 99.9 percent of the time! — that is exactly what we do. Except this time, we matched two guys who have been friendly for years.
Lifestylefarmersalmanac.com

Did Your Zodiac Sign Change?

You may have heard something on Facebook or Twitter about your zodiac sign now being different from what you thought, due to a “wobble” in the Earth’s axis, known as “precession.”. The amount of attention this story has been receiving caught us off guard. That’s because it’s not really news...
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Location Each Zodiac Sign Finds Sexy AF

A darkened movie theater. You love the idea of sneaking kisses in public. A five-star restaurant. Nothing gets you in the mood faster than fancy food and wine. A hot tub. There’s nothing sexier than slipping into bathing suits and drinking cocktails in the water. Cancer. Your own bedroom. You...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

9 Dating Resolutions That Everyone In A Relationship Should Live By

There's a lot of talk out there about how the modern-day hookup culture officially ended love as the Boomers and Gen X once knew it. But are millennials and Gen Z really less likely to commit when dating, or are people just looking for that one perfect partner and failing because it isn't easy to do? There isn’t a checklist for figuring out whether or not you’re with The One, but there are certain dating resolutions that you may want to keep in mind as you’re trying to find that perfect person. And if your boyfriend or girlfriend does any of these nine things, then it’s a good indication it’s meant to be.
LifestyleThought Catalog

Why It’s Taking You So Long To Find Love, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It’s taking you so long to find love because you aren’t focused on relationships. You’re mainly worried about your career right now. You want to rise to the top of your field. Taurus. It’s taking you so long to find love because you’re a homebody. You enjoy spending time with...
InternetElite Daily

Here Are 15 Chill Rejection Texts To Send If You Just Wanna Be Friends

As clichéd as it may sound, sometimes you meet someone and know right away you're better off as "just friends." While it might seem daunting at first, letting someone know that you think you’d be better off as pals is actually super mature. It means you knew yourself well enough to recognize that the good energy, convos that flowed easily, and shared taste in music would be a perfect foundation for a platonic relationship — but not a romantic one. Good for you! Now the next step is figuring out how to tell someone you just want to be friends.
Cell PhonesElite Daily

Here’s How To See If Someone You Know Is Recently Active On Tinder

I once had a meltdown because I saw that someone I was seeing (read: had gone on five dates with and wasn't exclusive with) had "active two days ago" on his Tinder profile — this was back in 2014, and the app has since changed its features. He hadn't been active for the three weeks we'd been hanging out, and I was destroyed(ish). I was new at online dating, as well as asking for what I want and dealing with my feelings. If you're in those early, in-between stages of a relationship, you might be wondering how to see if someone is on Tinder so that you can log on, find they haven't been active, and confirm that the person you’re chatting up isn’t also swiping left and right at the same time.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The Most Introverted Zodiac Signs Def Want To Stay In Tonight

We all know them. They’re the work-from-home warriors, the “quiet friends,” the ones who rejoice at cancelled plans—introverts! In my astrological dabbling, I’ve discovered an interesting pattern: There are three zodiac signs in particular that are the most introverted, each in their own cosmically-unique way. In a world that often pressures people to be social, being introverted can be frustrating and confusing. We’re told that we have to talk with people we don’t know in order to advance our careers (“networking” is exhausting), and that we have to be social to feel fulfilled (even though one-on-one hangs are often waaaay comfier)....
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

8 Signs Your Crush Just Isn’t That Into You

Having a crush is the most exciting. It's fun to gush over someone new, isn’t it? Wondering what it would feel like to kiss them, or hold their hand, or maybe even date them? Well, it’s fun until you realize you may never have the chance to date — then, it’s just heartbreaking. Which, sadly, maybe the case if you’re picking up on the signs he doesn’t like you.
Relationship Advicequickanddirtytips.com

Online Dating: Should I Skip the Small Talk?

Instead of messaging on dating apps, some experts have suggested that people should skip the small talk and just go on dates. Although it may feel lame at first, Dr. Rachel Vanderbilt explains that having small talk is actually really important and isn’t something to skip. play. Listen. Online Dating:...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

A record number of Americans used dating apps in July

Cameron Hope spent part of the coronavirus pandemic reflecting on aspects of her life that “needed to be refocused,” she said. Her relationship status was one of them. “I always planned on having a serious relationship by this point,” said Hope, 28. “Then I was finally like, ‘Oh, if I don’t actually go out and look for it, it’s not going to happen.’ “

Comments / 0

Community Policy