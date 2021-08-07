This New Dating App Used My Zodiac Sign to Find Matches, and Now I'm Starry Eyed
Some say finding love is based on the law of attraction. Others say it depends on where you are. But those who believe in astrology know that it's written in the stars. As for me, I was unsure about it all. I've recently had a newfound interest in my zodiac sign, and while I've always found horoscopes interesting, I never thought much about it playing a role in my love life. That is, until I heard about a brand-new app called Stars Align, which uses an astrology-based algorithm to match people with their potential partners. Intrigued, I decided to download it and see what was written in the stars for my love life.www.popsugar.com
