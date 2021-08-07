This New Dating App Used My Zodiac Sign to Find Matches, and Now I'm Starry Eyed

I once had a meltdown because I saw that someone I was seeing (read: had gone on five dates with and wasn't exclusive with) had "active two days ago" on his Tinder profile — this was back in 2014, and the app has since changed its features. He hadn't been active for the three weeks we'd been hanging out, and I was destroyed(ish). I was new at online dating, as well as asking for what I want and dealing with my feelings. If you're in those early, in-between stages of a relationship, you might be wondering how to see if someone is on Tinder so that you can log on, find they haven't been active, and confirm that the person you’re chatting up isn’t also swiping left and right at the same time.