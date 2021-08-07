Cancel
James City County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, York by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 14:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern James City County in southeastern Virginia Northwestern York County in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, College Of William And Mary, Norge, Queens Lake, Kings Point, York Terrace, Jamestown, Carver Gardens, Ewell, Lightfoot, Oaktree, Skimino, Centerville, Barlows Corner, Williamsburg Airport, Camp Peary, Christensons Corner, Croaker, York River State Park and Water Country U.S.A. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

