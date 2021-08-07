1 Dead, 1 Injured After Dan Ryan Shooting During Friday Rush Hour

CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway during the evening rush left one man dead and another hospitalized Friday afternoon.

The two were in a Mercedes near 33rd Street when shots were fired just before 7 p.m.

The 29-year-old driver made it to Mery Hospital and called police.

A 29-year-old passenger died of his injuries. He has been identified as 29-year-old Bernard Stratton of Chicago.

Illinois State Police are investigating.