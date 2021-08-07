Cancel
Music

Chris Stapleton lets his music do the talking at first DTE show

By Gary Graff
The Oakland Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Stapleton has never been what you’d call a standard-issue country star. A songwriter first and foremost — penning hits for George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and others before he started recording himself — the Kentucky native eschews videocentric flamboyance and charismatic chit-chat, letting the music do the talking instead. On Friday night, Aug. 6, in the first of two All American Road Show Tour shows at the DTE Energy Music Theatre, that said everything about why Stapleton is such a commanding presence in his genre.

