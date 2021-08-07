Chris Stapleton lets his music do the talking at first DTE show

Barbara Mandrell is a legendary country singer known for hits such as "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed" and "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right," but one of her most iconic songs is undoubtedly her 1981 single, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." The tune, from her Barbara Mandrell Live album, went on to become a hit, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and likely contributing to her Entertainer of the Year award at the 1981 CMA Awards. Mandrell herself even calls the tune her "signature song," and it turns out the song was actually tailor-made for her.