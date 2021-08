It was reported by Kyle Meinke of MLive that Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson continues to stand out in camp. (Kyle Meinke on Twitter ) “That’s fun in training camp,” Hockenson said after catching a touchdown in practice. “Just things like that are fun. Being able to make plays. You get opportunities throughout training camp, and when the ball’s in the air, it’s yours. That’s your mindset all the time. That’s always fun.” After already taking a step forward from year one to year two, the Lions are in line to rely on Hockenson even more this season following the departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. The targets Hockenson is set to see this year shouldn't be an issue. The biggest question will come down to how many endzone targets he'll see in this offense.