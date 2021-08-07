Cancel
At 38, Alves helps Brazil to soccer gold by beating Spain

Norman Transcript
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Soccer's ultimate winner is still finding time to collect new titles. Dani Alves is an Olympic champion at 38. Draped in the Brazilian flag, the captain cherished the 43rd winners' medal of a career that shows no sign of winding down. All that's missing from the...

Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
Soccerwhbl.com

Olympics-Soccer-Brazil’s evergreen Alves savours golden dream

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – Brazil captain Dani Alves said his dream had come true after winning an Olympic gold medal at the age of 38 with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain in Saturday’s final. Alves opted to play as an over-aged player in the Under-24 competition and had to...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Dani Alves cements legacy as most decorated player in football

The Brazilian won an Olympic gold medal on Saturday. Dani Alves was part of the Brazilian team that won gold at the Olympics on Saturday, cementing his legacy as the most decorated player in football history. They defeated Spain in the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and Alves picking...
SoccerESPN

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero out for 10 weeks in another setback to Camp Nou giants

Just days after Barcelona announced Lionel Messi would be leaving the club, new signing Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for at least 10 weeks. Aguero sustained a right calf injury in Sunday's training session, before Messi gave a farewell speech at the Camp Nou after Barca were unable to sign him to a new contract. Messi is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

Paris (AFP) – France is waiting impatiently for Lionel Messi with supporters gathering outside Paris Saint-Germain’s ground on Monday hoping to see the Argentine who is expected to join the Qatar-owned club after his exit from Barcelona. PSG fans stood at the entrance to the Parc des Princes in the...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
Tokyo Olympics13newsnow.com

Taboo in Tokyo, Olympians sport their ink

TOKYO, Japan — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics. In 2015, a Japanese tattoo artist was fined $1,400 USD for tattooing 3 customers without a medical license. But in 2020, it was overruled, and the Supreme Court acknowledged tattooing as an art form, rather than a medical procedure.
FIFAKTVZ

Brazil beats 10-woman Zambia to advance to soccer knockouts

Lushomo Mweemba was shown a red card just thirteen minutes into Zambia’s group stage match with Brazil and Andressa scored the opener six minutes later as Brazil booked a place in the knockout phase with a 1-0 win. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week. With the opening ceremonies days away, foreigners are arriving in droves despite the city's state of emergency prompted by surging COVID-19 cases. Visitors are under strict protective protocols that begin with testing 96 hours before their flights and will continue throughout their stays. Pisarenko's trek began in Buenos Aires, with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, en route to Japan. Masks were mandatory throughout, but some travelers took extra precautions. A few in Buenos Aires donned protective...
WorldESPN

Brazil to play Spain in men's Olympic soccer gold-medal game

SAITAMA, Japan --  Defending champion Brazil will face Spain for the Olympic gold medal in men's soccer on Saturday. Spain beat host Japan 1-0 Tuesday with Marco Asensio scoring a curling shot in the 115th minute in Saitama. The 25-year-old Real Madrid winger is one of three players in the squad over the age of 24 permitted at the Olympics. Spain benefits from being able to secure the release of players from its top clubs for an additional tournament squeezed into the season.

