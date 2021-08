Jazz musician Robert Scott Ringwald, known to most as Bob, and to a lucky few as Dad and PopPop, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. He was 80. Bob was born Nov. 26, 1940, in Roseville to Ferman and Aloha (neé Jensen) Ringwald. It was immediately clear that there was something wrong with his vision, and he was considered legally blind as an infant, becoming totally blind as an adolescent.