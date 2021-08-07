Delaware State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday night. Police say around 8:18 p.m. a 2008 Ford Edge was traveling eastbound on Forrest Avenue (Route 8), preparing to make a left turn into Route 8 Liquor complex. That’s when police say a 2-17 Harley Davidson motorcycle was going westbound, approaching the Ford. The Ford waited for another vehicle in front of the Harley to pass westbound, then turned left into the motorcycle.www.wmdt.com
