Kevin Durant Leaves Brilliant Legacy after USA’s Olympic Gold Medal win.

TOKYO (Japan) - Did USA superstar Kevin Durant just need a couple of games under his belt at the Olympics before he started playinh like, well, Kevin Durant?. The 32-year-old scoring machine had just 10 points in a defeat to France and 10 more in a win over Iran but on Saturday against the Czech Republic in a game both teams needed to win to be assured of a spot in the Quarter-Finals, he erupted for 23 as the Americans rolled to 119-84 victory.