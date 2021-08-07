Cancel
NBA

Kevin Durant Leaves Brilliant Legacy after USA’s Olympic Gold Medal win.

By Dick Weiss
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a huge day for Kevin Durant and Team USA men’s basketball. Just a few hours before tip off in the Olympic gold medal game, the versatile 6-10 forward agreed would sign a four year, $198 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets. Then he celebrated by scoring 29 points as the United State defeated a good France team, 87-82, in Japan to win his country’s fourth consecutive gold medal and 16th overall.

