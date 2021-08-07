Expect battle for Packers' third-string RB spot to be competitive during preseason

The Green Bay Packers have a solidified one-two punch at running back in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, but who the third man in the rotation will be when the team takes the field against the Saints on Sept. 12 is anyone’s guess at this point.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he expects to see a heavy dose of Kylin Hill, Dexter Williams and Patrick Taylor in the backfield during the preseason.

“I think there’s great competition for that third spot [at running back],” said LaFleur. “There’s going to be a lot of opportunity for those three players in particular to get a lot of carries. We’ll try to feature those guys.”

LaFleur then took a moment to praise all three players individually, breaking down what each brings to the table.

“Kylin (Hill) has done a great job as a rookie. He’s very explosive. He’s able to put his foot in the ground and make that one-cut that we’re looking for. And I think he has really soft hands,” LaFleur said.

Hill, the Packers’ rookie seventh-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, has shown nice versatility in the passing game during training camp thus far. He has some familiarity with current Packers passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who was Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator back in 2018.

Because of his skill-set as a pass catcher, Hill is probably the most complete running back of the three players vying for a roster spot. He logged a career-best 23 catches for 237 receiving yards in 2020 for Mississippi State.

“It’s great to get Patrick Taylor out there now, too” LaFleur continued. “He’s one of the more intelligent players I’ve been around. You should see the way this guy takes notes, how detailed he is. He’s got a great understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Taylor started camp on the PUP list but has since been activated. As an undrafted rookie in 2020, he spent the entire year on the non-football injury list while recovering from a foot injury suffered during his final season at Memphis.

“And Dexter (Williams), he’s another guy who has come so far. He’s one of the hardest workers we have on this football team.”

Williams brings the most experience among the three. Drafted in the sixth round in 2019, Williams has appeared in seven games and logged seven career rushing attempts. He has spent time on and off the team’s practice squad since being drafted.

It’s extremely unlikely the Packers will keep more than three running backs on the final 53-man roster, which means the competition for that third and final spot should be an exciting battle to watch as preseason unfolds.