Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Floyd A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL FLOYD, SOUTHWESTERN GORDON AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATTOOGA COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM EDT At 250 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Lyerly, or 8 miles southwest of Summerville...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Rome, Summerville, Lyerly, Coosa, Berryton, Chattoogaville, Tidings, Armuchee, James H. Floyd State Park and Holland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH