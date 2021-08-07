Hockeyday back in Springfield after one year hiatus caused by coronavirus

After a one year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hockeyday was back in Springfield. The event took place at the Big E, Better Living Center on Saturday. Former players from the Kings, Indians, Whalers and T Birds, as well as some VIP's were in attendance. Eddie Shore Jr., the son of former Boston Bruins great and a member of the Springfield Hockey Heritage Society, said a day like this is important to keep the spirit of hockey alive in Western Mass.