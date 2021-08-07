On ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon,’ Lorde Proves ‘Solar Power’ Critics Wrong
The artist’s return to music has been met with criticism, but her recent single may be a winner with fans of her previous work. One can practically smell the fresh nail lacquer and hear the scraping of the pumice stone between the soft lyrics of self-reflection on Lorde’s latest folksy single, “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” This single follows up her chart-topping hit of last month, “Solar Power,” the second single off of her upcoming third studio album of the same name.studybreaks.com
