On ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon,’ Lorde Proves ‘Solar Power’ Critics Wrong

Dua Lipa singing the words “You can’t say Pop without Smoke” was not on many 2021 bingo cards. Yet there it is on “Demeanor,” one of many posthumous collaborations on the slain Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s second LP, Faith. Dua is the biggest surprise in the crowd of hip-hop heavyweights who feature on the 20-track album. As if possessed by the spirit of the Flossy’s finest himself, the girl does what she must on the song. Pop Smoke is equal parts party and menace on “Demeanor,” asserting a will not only to survive, but to thrive. “Look, 11 dollars a hour...