Holy Cross tries to right the wrongs of the 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2020 season was one to forget for Holy Cross. The Tigers stumbled to a 1-6 record. “It was horrible, Garland. I told our kids. I’ve been lucky. I’m going into my 16th year as a head coach. I’ve never had back-to-back losing seasons. So I don’t expect to have one this year. Coming to my Alma mater, which was obviously broken and fixing it was the right thing for me. It’s a job some would look at as being overwhelming. We’re the smallest school in the Catholic district. We’re probably the smallest school in 5A football. To come in with all those odds against you, and do something no one has done in 60 years. Holy Cross hasn’t played for a state championship since 1966, and hasn’t won one since 1963. I’m adamant about, hey let’s do this. Let’s do what no one else has been able to do,” said Holy Cross head coach Nick Saltaformaggio.