Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Story of Pinocchio Still Resonates, Even Nearly 140 Years Later

By Amy Harris, Utah State University
studybreaks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tale has persisted for more than a century, with two new adaptations coming in the near future. “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Carlo Collodi is a classic piece of children’s literature. It has been translated into over 250 languages, making it the most translated book after the Bible. It has many different adaptations for film and television, including Disney’s 1940 adaptation, which revolutionized the way effects such as water and smoke were added into 2D animation. Pinocchio has since been depicted as everything from an AI to a horror villain and with two new Pinocchio adaptations scheduled to come out later in 2021, Pinocchio’s story is here to stay.

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuscany#French#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Sequel Is #1 Movie on Netflix After Just 4 Days

The scary new sequel to Fear Street Part One: 1994 is here to shake up your streaming queue. The terrifying follow-up film, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, just premiered on Netflix a few days ago, and it’s already claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked above Major Grom: Plague Doctor, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Mother's Day, How I Became a Superhero and Kung Fu Panda.)
TV & VideosTVOvermind

What We Learned From The Trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy

It looks like Star Trek is getting another start that will take place after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, after a group of friends find an apparently abandoned starship. The young group of aliens, who are seeking a way off of the bleak planet on which they find themselves, discover in the starship the means and the ability to finally go where they’ve never gone before. The fun part of this is that Kate Mulgrew will have a part in this as Captain Janeway, though her role will be relegated to that of a training hologram that will help the young aliens find their way off-planet and into an adventure that’s sure to interest Trekkies and casual fans alike since it might actually be kind of interesting to see another species take over a starship and captain it for a while. It’s been interesting to see the changes that have been coming to Star Trek over the years as the original cast are well and gone from the show and movies, but not from memory, while the current cast members are slated to come back for another movie, though we don’t yet know what this will entail. Only Anton Yelchin won’t be making the return on account of his passing away several years ago.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A complete failure: the movie that Marvel wants to erase from its existence

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It is the great entertainment tank around the world, something that can be clearly seen by the fervor of its fans and the numbers at the box office. This franchise has earned a unique name and respect today, but the truth is that in the past the company had errors that prefer to avoid the gaze, as is the case with Howard the Duck.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies That Completely Change The Main Character Halfway Through

Sometimes it’s halfway through, sometimes it’s less than halfway, and then sometimes it’s within the first thirty minutes or so that the point of view in a movie changes, and we’re forced to deal with a new character as the main protagonist or antagonist. It’s a little bit disorienting at times since whether the audience is ready for it or not is kind of up for debate. But when the switch happens it can be quick or subtle, but the audience will still need several moments to adjust and figure out what happened and why. It sounds like something a person should be able to handle very quickly, but it does depend on the movie and how the director has set the transition up. Then it depends on the actors to sell the switch since otherwise, it’s going to remain a bit confusing since the audience will want to know why things were switched like this. The worst-case scenario is that an audience member or two will stop watching, but it’s hard to blame anyone since a sudden switch like this can be disorienting.
MoviesWired UK

The best fantasy movies to get lost in

At least once a year, usually during the collation of a list like this one, the WIRED team argues, viciously and vigorously, over the definition of fantasy. Is Star Wars fantasy? Is Toy Story fantasy? (The answer to both of these questions seems obvious; yet half our colleagues will reach the opposite conclusion). Lines are drawn, names are called; the only topic that provokes more ire is the now banned question of whether a hot dog is a sandwich.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Stunning Sci-Fi Movies That Are All But Forgotten

Marvelous Videos presents amazing sci-fi movies that are all but forgotten these days…. Next to horror, science fiction stands as one of the most overstuffed genres of all time. It doesn’t take much to make a film fit the mould- a crazy idea, an interesting setting, maybe a unique species? Slap it onto a script and you have another mediocre presentation that will get lost in the annals of time.
Movieskmuw.org

Movie Review: The Remake of 'Pete's Dragon' Is Remarkable

It’s always fun to see what a good director can do with uninspired material. Sometimes we’ll see a movie with a dull, or even bad, story, and we’ll say something like, “well even Spielberg couldn’t have saved that one.” But what if—and stay with me—maybe he could?. In this case...
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix’s Centaurworld is a cute musical, until the body horror hits

With popular titles like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts finished, Netflix is facing a bit of a void when it comes to fantasy-tinged, plot-focused, all-ages animated shows. But the streaming service’s newest animated series, Centaurworld, may just fill that spot, if viewers can stomach the oddly disturbing horror elements that land alongside all the cartoon whimsy.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The best adventure movies of all time

Want to explore strange and foreign lands beyond your wildest dreams? Fancy seeking out ancient treasures, most likely surrounded by deadly booby traps that were a real hassle to construct just for a single use? Brave enough to see some bad guys get their comeuppance in all manner of gruesome ways because greed, fortune, and glory got the better of them?
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Wyatt Rockefeller, director of ‘Settlers’ on his sci-fi drama

The director talks about the inspiration for the story and shooting in South Africa. Wyatt Rockefeller’s film ‘Settlers’ features Jonny Lee Miller, Sofia Boutella and Brooklyn Prince as homesteaders on a remote patch of land on Mars. As they struggle to keep the farm running, a group of strangers appears, and one of which (played by Ismael Cruz Córdova) claims that the farm is rightfully his. What ensues is a story about sacrifice and survival, and writer/director Wyatt Rockefeller spoke to us about the movie.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Locarno Review: Phil Tippett’s 30-Years-in-the-Making Passion Project Mad God is an Insane Creation

In Mad God, a character called “The Last Man” (played by the great Repo Man director Alex Cox) runs a laboratory sending miniature explorers into the bowels of a layered Dantean hell that might be a reflection of his own psyche––or more likely still: that of the filmmaker. The man in question is Phil Tippett, a legendary Hollywood special effects guru, two-time Oscar winner, and Ray Harryhausen disciple whose eye-watering résumé reads like a highlight reel of 21st-century pop culture ephemera: designing the Cantina masks, AT-ATs, and Jabba the Hutt for George Lucas; being credited as “Dinosaur Supervisor” on Jurassic Park; and animating everything from the holochess set on the Millennium Falcon to the ED-209 in Robocop and the swarming hoards of bugs in Starship Troopers. What a life.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Movie Premiere With Fun Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator has celebrated the debut of the new World Heroes' Mission movie in Japan with a fun new sketch! With the fifth season of the anime series nearing its end, one of the most anticipated releases from the series was the third feature film in the franchise taking Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo around the world on a huge new mission while working with Endeavor and other pros from all over. It's a huge new adventure for the franchise, and the original series creator was excited to see this new movie premiere as well.
MoviesPosted by
US 103.1

‘Jurassic Park’ Was Supposed To Have a Very Different Ending

Few movies build to a more satisfying conclusion than Jurassic Park. On the run from deadly velociraptors, the human characters escape into the Jurassic Park Visitor Center atrium, then climb down a display of dinosaur fossils. But the raptors keep coming, and eventually surround them. One of the raptors rears back, ready to strike — when suddenly a Tyrannosaurus rex intercedes, snatching the raptor in its jaws and flinging it across the room. John Williams’ music swells, the humans make a hasty retreat, and the T. rex unleashes a dramatic roar as the Visitor Center’s “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner flutters to the ground.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Netflix: Every movie and TV show leaving this week in July

Netflix is removing number of titles from its service this week.The streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next seven days (find a list compiling everything that’s being added here).Movies19 JulyMay You Prosper22 JulyThe 36th Chamber Of Shaolin Bang Rajan 2 The Bund (Shang Hai tan xu ji) The Devil and Father Amorth The Five Venoms Flying Guillotine 2 (Palace Carnage)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy