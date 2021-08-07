The Story of Pinocchio Still Resonates, Even Nearly 140 Years Later
The tale has persisted for more than a century, with two new adaptations coming in the near future. “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Carlo Collodi is a classic piece of children’s literature. It has been translated into over 250 languages, making it the most translated book after the Bible. It has many different adaptations for film and television, including Disney’s 1940 adaptation, which revolutionized the way effects such as water and smoke were added into 2D animation. Pinocchio has since been depicted as everything from an AI to a horror villain and with two new Pinocchio adaptations scheduled to come out later in 2021, Pinocchio’s story is here to stay.studybreaks.com
