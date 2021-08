The semi-final is paused with three seconds left on the clock. Top seed Bianca Walkden has a two-point lead over her opponent, the Korean fifth seed Lee Dabin. There are various way to earn points in taekwondo, but in the dying embers of a contest when someone is trailing by only two points, it usually boils down to a body kick to draw or a head kick to win.The referee, Jamaica’s highly poised Conrad Jenkins, drops his arm to resume. Lee leaps forward and Walkden kicks out to cancel the move. Two seconds. As they land back on their feet,...